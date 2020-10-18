NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans improved to 5-0 and Derrick Henry added 212 rushing yards in a thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed a pass to Anthony Firsker to put the Titans on the board halfway through the first quarter.
Another pass to A.J. Brown put the Titans ahead 14-0 with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Texans got on the board at 8:56 in the second quarter after QB Deshaun Watson completed a 1-yard pass to Darren Fells.
Tannehill completed his third touchdown pass of the day to put the Titans up 21-7 late in the second quarter.
The Texans kicked a 38-yard field goal at the end of the half to make the score 21-10.
In the third quarter David Johnson ran the ball in to bring the Texans within one touchdown.
With 4:35 remaining in the third Watson completed a 4-yard-pass to Randall Cobb to put the Texans ahead 23-21, with the extra point.
At 9:23 in the fourth quarter Titans RB Derrick Henry responded in a big way, with an explosive 94-yard run touchdown. The Titans completed a two-point conversion attempt, putting the team back on top, 29-23.
Watson completed another touchdown pass to Texans WB Will Fuller. The Texans moved ahead 30-29 with the extra point.
Watson completed another touchdown pass with under two to go in regulation. The Texans failed on the two-point conversion attempt, leaving the score 36-29.
With four seconds remaining, Tannehill completed a 7-yard touchdown pass and kicker Gostkowski forced the game into overtime with the extra point.
It was Derrick Henry who served as the Titans overtime hero, running in the winning 5-yard touchdown. Henry rushed 212 for the Titans Sunday.
The Titans improve to 5-0 on the season.
Titans Wide Receiver Adam Humphries and Fullback Khari Blasingame will return to the field after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
#Titans WR Adam Humphries makes his return after missing the last game while on the COVID-Reserve list pic.twitter.com/kOIsmUFdTl— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) October 18, 2020
Follow News4 for live updates during the game.
