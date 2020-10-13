NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans welcomed the undefeated Buffalo Bills to Nissan Stadium Tuesday night, the Titans' first game in nearly two weeks as the team dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19.
The Titans got off to a fast start in the first quarter with quarterback Ryan Tannehill finding the newly returned AJ Brown off the injured list in the endzone for the touchdown to put Tennessee up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Buffalo answered in the redzone with a touchdown of their own as quarterback Josh Allen pitched the ball to running back Isaiah McKenzie for a 5-yard touchdown.
The second quarter started with Tennessee taking the lead as running back Derrick Henry powered his way into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown run.
A 46-yard field goal for Buffalo trimmed the Tennessee lead to 14-10.
The titans, however, would answer as Tannehill used his legs to find the endzone, putting Tennessee up 21-10 at halftime.
Late in the third quarter, cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted a pass from Allen. It would be Allen's second interception thrown during the game after only throwing one interception in the first four games of the season.
The interception then led to a touchdown pass from Tannehill on first and goal to receiver Jonnu Smith on a slant route. The touchdown reception was Smith's fourth of the season, tying a career high.
At the end of the third quarter, Tennessee found themselves on top 28-10.
The fourth quartered started with Buffalo beginning to cut into the Tennessee lead.
Allen delivered a perfectly thrown ball to the back of the endzone, where TJ Yeldon was waiting for the score. Buffalo was unsuccessful on their two point conversion, making the score 28-16 in favor of the Titans.
Late in the quarter, the Titans sealed the deal as Henry rushed to the outside in the redzone and found pay dirt, putting the Titans up 35-16. And just for good measure, Tannehill hit Smith again for another touchdown with under two minutes to go, making it 42-16.
The score would hold and the Titans improved to 4-0, handing the Bills their first loss of the season.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
