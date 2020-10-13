NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans welcomed the undefeated Buffalo Bills to Nissan Stadium Tuesday night, the Titans' first game in nearly two weeks as the team dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19.
The Titans got off to a fast start in the first quarter with quarterback Ryan Tannehill finding the newly returned AJ Brown off the injured list in the endzone for the touchdown to put Tennessee up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Buffalo answered in the redzone with a touchdown of their own as quarterback Josh Allen pitched the ball to running back Isaiah McKenzie for a 5-yard touchdown.
The second quarter started with Tennessee taking the lead as running back Derrick Henry powered his way into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown run.
A 46-yard field goal for Buffalo trimmed the Tennessee lead to 14-10.
This story will be updated throughout the game.
