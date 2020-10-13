Titans Logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans welcomed the undefeated Buffalo Bills to Nissan Stadium Tuesday night, the Titans' first game in nearly two weeks as the team dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Titans got off to a fast start in the first quarter with quarterback Ryan Tannehill finding the newly returned AJ Brown off the injured list in the endzone for the touchdown to put Tennessee up 7-0 early in the first quarter. 

Buffalo answered in the redzone with a touchdown of their own as quarterback Josh Allen pitched the ball to running back Isaiah McKenzie for a 5-yard touchdown. 

The second quarter started with Tennessee taking the lead as running back Derrick Henry powered his way into the endzone for a two-yard touchdown run. 

A 46-yard field goal for Buffalo trimmed the Tennessee lead to 14-10.

This story will be updated throughout the game.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.