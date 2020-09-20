Tennessee Titans Logo Generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans held off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 in Week 2. 

The game served as the Titans' home opener and saw Tennessee take an early 7-0 lead as quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Jonnu Smith on a pass for a touchdown. 

The Titans defense showed up early as well, as Kristian Fulton recorded his first NFL interception, picking off the pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew. Another touchdown ensued as Tannehill found receiver Corey Davis in the back of the end zone. 

Jacksonville responded with a touchdown of their own as Minshew found tight end Tyler Eifert for the score.

The first quarter ended with the Titans on top 14-7. 

Late in the second quarter, Tannehill found Jonnu Smith again. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski added a 51-year field goal to give Tennessee 24 points at the half.

The Titans went into halftime with a 24-10 lead.

An impressive drive from Jacksonville ended with them scoring the first points of the third quarter, a touchdown run by James Robinson.

With just over two minutes to play, Tannehill finally responded with a touchdown pass of this own, his fourth of the day as he found Adam Humphries. 

At the end of the quarter, Tannehill was 15-17 on passing, with 211 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Titans a 30-17 lead to start the fourth quarter.

On Jacksonville's first possession of the fourth quarter, Minshew hit Keelan Cole for another touchdown, then connected with Chris Thompson on a perfect throw for another touchdown to tie the game at 30.

With under two minutes to go, Gostkowski won the game for the Titans for the second week in a row on a field goal, only this one was from 49 yards out.

With Jacksonville getting one last possession, Harold Landry sealed the win for Tennessee, intercepting a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. 

Tannehill finished the game going 18/24, 239 yards and four touchdowns. 

The Titans improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2008. 

