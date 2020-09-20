NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans held off the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-30 in Week 2.
The game served as the Titans' home opener and saw Tennessee take an early 7-0 lead as quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Jonnu Smith on a pass for a touchdown.
The Titans defense showed up early as well, as Kristian Fulton recorded his first NFL interception, picking off the pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew. Another touchdown ensued as Tannehill found receiver Corey Davis in the back of the end zone.
Jacksonville responded with a touchdown of their own as Minshew found tight end Tyler Eifert for the score.
The first quarter ended with the Titans on top 14-7.
Late in the second quarter, Tannehill found Jonnu Smith again. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski added a 51-year field goal to give Tennessee 24 points at the half.
1 of 23
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Dennis Kelly #71 of the Tennessee Titans high fives teammate Stephen Gostkowski #3 after a 49 yard field goal to take the lead during the second half of a 33-30 Titans victory at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Players warm up in a empty stadium before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Fan Cut Outs in the seats before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to make a hand off in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Amani Hooker #37 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass in the touchdown thrown to Collin Johnson #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the Tennessee Titans kicks off after a touchdown in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is sacked in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars fist bumps head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans prior to a game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Collin Johnson #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars has a pass in the end zone broken up by Chris Jackson #35 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: The Jacksonville Jaguars line up against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Chris Thompson #34 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: A lone fan of the Tennessee Titans cheers during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans rushes toward Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans rushes past Cassius Marsh #54 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Kevin Byard #31 and Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans react after an interception by teammate Harold Landry #58 against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of a 33-30 Titans victory at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Rashaan Evans #54 of the Tennessee Titans grabs the facemask of James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of a 33-30 Titans victory at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: A wide view of the interior of Nissan Stadium during the second half of a 33-30 Tennessee Titans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans were not allowed to attend due to Corona virus precautions. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Jonnu Smith #81 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Dennis Kelly #71 of the Tennessee Titans high fives teammate Stephen Gostkowski #3 after a 49 yard field goal to take the lead during the second half of a 33-30 Titans victory at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Players warm up in a empty stadium before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Fan Cut Outs in the seats before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to make a hand off in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Amani Hooker #37 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass in the touchdown thrown to Collin Johnson #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the Tennessee Titans kicks off after a touchdown in the first half during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is sacked in the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars fist bumps head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans prior to a game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Collin Johnson #19 of the Jacksonville Jaguars has a pass in the end zone broken up by Chris Jackson #35 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: The Jacksonville Jaguars line up against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Chris Thompson #34 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: A lone fan of the Tennessee Titans cheers during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans rushes toward Myles Jack #44 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans rushes past Cassius Marsh #54 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Kevin Byard #31 and Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans react after an interception by teammate Harold Landry #58 against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of a 33-30 Titans victory at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Rashaan Evans #54 of the Tennessee Titans grabs the facemask of James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of a 33-30 Titans victory at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: A wide view of the interior of Nissan Stadium during the second half of a 33-30 Tennessee Titans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans were not allowed to attend due to Corona virus precautions. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Jonnu Smith #81 of the Tennessee Titans is congratulated after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
The Titans went into halftime with a 24-10 lead.
An impressive drive from Jacksonville ended with them scoring the first points of the third quarter, a touchdown run by James Robinson.
With just over two minutes to play, Tannehill finally responded with a touchdown pass of this own, his fourth of the day as he found Adam Humphries.
At the end of the quarter, Tannehill was 15-17 on passing, with 211 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Titans a 30-17 lead to start the fourth quarter.
On Jacksonville's first possession of the fourth quarter, Minshew hit Keelan Cole for another touchdown, then connected with Chris Thompson on a perfect throw for another touchdown to tie the game at 30.
With under two minutes to go, Gostkowski won the game for the Titans for the second week in a row on a field goal, only this one was from 49 yards out.
With Jacksonville getting one last possession, Harold Landry sealed the win for Tennessee, intercepting a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage.
Tannehill finished the game going 18/24, 239 yards and four touchdowns.
The Titans improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2008.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.