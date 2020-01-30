NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans have announced they have hired Anthony Midget to be their secondary coach.
Midget will be replacing Kerry Coombs who became the defensive coordinator at The Ohio State University.
Midget brings with him 14 years of coaching experience, including six seasons with the Houston Texans. He served as Houston’s secondary coach for the past two seasons. In 2018, the Texans finished ninth in the NFL in interceptions with 15 and fourth in points allowed (19.8). Midget joined the Texans in 2014 as the assistant secondary coach and spent four seasons in that role before he was promoted to secondary coach.
The Texans defense in 2016 ranked first in yards allowed, gave up only 301.3 yards per game and was the only team not to allow a 300-yard passer.
Prior to joining the NFL, Midget spent one season at Penn State (2013) where he coached safeties, five seasons (2008-12) at Georgia State, including one season as defensive coordinator in 2012.
He began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, his alma mater, after coaching at Lake Worth High School in Florida from 2003-06.
As a player, Midget was a three-year starter at cornerback for Virginia Tech and was drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2000 NFL Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.