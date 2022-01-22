NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans were slow to get things moving against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

On the first possession of the game, QB Ryan Tannehill completely telegraphed a pass to WR Julio Jones and was promptly picked off by safety Jesse Bates. The Bengals turned that into a field goal to draw first blood.

Bengals lead, 3-0.

Bengals Titans Football Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) works against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff…

Several empty possessions by the Titans later and the Bengals make another move. QB Joe Burrow dumps it off to WR Ja'Marr Chase who breaks free for 57 yards. Another field goal would follow for Cincy.

Bengals lead, 6-0, at the end of the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, the Titans started showing more signs of life.

A 9-play drive led to RB Derrick Henry taking a direct snap at the 3 yard line and walks it in for the score.

Game tied, 6-6, after a failed 2-point conversion from Tennessee.

Under the 2 minute warning, Bengals trying to make something happen but QB Burrow is run down by DT Jeffery Simmons for a big loss of 12 yards.

Regardless, it's enough for kicker Evan McPherson, who finds the uprights again.

Bengals Titans Football Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a fiel goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional round p…

Bengals lead, 9-6, on McPherson's third field goal of the contest.

By the third quarter, fans began to feel pressure as Bengals player Joe Mixon scored a touchdown bringing the score to 16-9.

At the very end of the third, Titans player Tannehill made a pass to AJ Brown that got the score all tied up 16 to 16 going into the fourth quarter.

In a nail-biting end, football season came to a close for the Titans as the Bengals win their first road playoff game ever thanks to a 52 yard game-winning field goal. The final score was 19-16 Bengals