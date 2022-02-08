FILE - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, left, and general manager Jon Robinson walk on the field before a practice in Nissan Stadium during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans have extended the contracts of general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel to keep them around for years to come, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)