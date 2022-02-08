Titans Vrabel Extension Football

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Titans General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have agreed to contract extensions with the team.

This news arrives after the team earned the number one seed in the AFC and made the postseason for the third season in a row.

"I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come," said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans." 

Since Robinson inherited the team in 2016, the Titans have posted winning records each year. He took over a team that had previously won a total of five games the two seasons prior to his arrival. He has also become the winningest GM in franchise history.

Vrabel, who was hired in 2018, has matched the franchise record for wins (43) over the first four seasons with the team, joining Jack Pardee.

