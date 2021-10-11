NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Monday morning, Titans running back Derrick Henry was announced as a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.
Henry posted an impressive performance in Week 5, rushing for 130 yards on 29 carries. He averaged an outstanding 4.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns in the Titans 37-19 victory over the Jaguars.
Browns running back Nick Chubb and Jaguars running back James Robinson are also nominees for this week’s award.
Chubb ran for 161 yards on 21 attempts and scored a touchdown against the Chargers. Robinson rushed for 149 yards on 18 attempts and scored a touchdown against the Titans.
For players who win this award during the season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will work to make donations in players’ names to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across the country.
Fans have a chance to vote on this week top performing running back by clicking here. Voting is open until 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Fans can also vote on Twitter using the @NFL published polls and the NFL Mobile App.
