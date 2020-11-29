INDIANAPOLIS (WSMV/AP) - Ryan Tannehill threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give the Tennessee Titans a 14-7 lead over Indianapolis after the first quarter in a battle of the AFC South leaders.

Both teams entered Sunday’s game with a 7-3 record.

The touchdown strike came after both teams swapped touchdowns on their opening possession.

Tannehill completed his first six passes for 103 yards.

The Titans took the opening kickoff and drove down the field on a combination of Ryan Tannehill passing and Derrick Henry running.

Tannehill completed all four of his pass attempts for 31 yards during the 10-play, 75-yard drive. He threw a backward pass to Henry, who ran in from the 12 to give the Titans the lead with 9:12 left in the quarter. Henry carried the ball five times for 42 yards on the drive.

The Titans opened with a touchdown on their opening drive for the third straight game, the longest streak since 2001.

The Colts answered with Philip Rivers throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burton.

Rivers completed 4-of-5 passes on the 75-yard drive for 56 yards.

Indianapolis spent all week preparing for Derrick Henry.

Facing the league's leading runner with a short-handed defensive line only makes the challenge more daunting.

With Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, starting defensive end Denico Autry still inactive after going on the COVID list last week and now starting linebacker Bobby Okereke ruled out with an ankle injury, coach Frank Reich isn't changing his tune. He's bringing back an old refrain for Sunday's game against Tennessee.

“This is normal in the NFL and good teams overcome it," he said Friday, referring to the three absences. “That’s what we need to do. Sure, every player is important and adds a unique combination to the game and when players go down, you miss them. But I’ve seen it happen so many times through the years, the good teams overcome it and that’s what we need to do."

Especially with so much at stake.

Both teams are 7-3 and share the AFC South lead. Indy won this season's first contest, Nov. 12 on the Titans home turf, and a season sweep would give the Colts a one-game lead plus a tiebreaking season-sweep.

A victory by Tennessee would give the Titans a one-game lead with five to play, a split in the series and the current tiebreaking edge because of a better division record.

But without Buckner, Autry and Okereke, the league's second-stingiest defense won't look the same — on paper — and some believe it could give the run-heavy Titans a significant advantage up front.

Henry doesn't buy it.

“I think they play very hard," the NFL's reigning rushing champ said. “They fly to the ball. (They are) guys that play great together collectively, good tacklers."

Reich believes those traits will continue to be on display despite being without their best run stuffer, leader in sacks and fourth-leading tackler.

Instead, the Colts defense believes only the name will change.

“There’s no question," Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard said when asked if the Colts would miss Buckner. “It is what it is. The other guys have to do the preparation because it’s not one guy, it’s 11 guys."

The Titans remain without wide receiver Adam Humphries, who is still recovering from a concussion. Also inactive for Sunday's game are Adoree Jackson, Matthew Orzech, Mycole Pruitt and Larrell Murchison.