Tennessee Titans 2019 Training Camp Schedule ‐ Fans   

Sat., July 27    9:50 am – Noon   Practice (Open to Fans) 

Sun., July 28    10:00 am – 12:15 pm  Practice (Open to Fans) 

Wed., July 31    9:50 am – Noon   Practice (Open to Fans) 

Fri., Aug. 2    9:50 am – Noon   Practice (Open to Fans) 

Sat., Aug. 3    6:00 – 8:00 pm   Practice at Nissan Stadium (Open to Fans)   

Sat., Aug. 10    1:50 – 3:45 pm    Practice (Open to Fans) 

Sun., Aug. 11    10:00 am – 12:15 pm   Practice (Open to Fans) 

Wed., Aug. 14    9:50 am – Noon   Practice with Patriots (Open to Fans)  Thurs., Aug. 15   9:50 am – Noon   Practice with Patriots (Open to Fans)  

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Chris Harris has been a sports anchor/reporter for News4 since August 2011.

