GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers are tentatively set to participate in Goodyear tire testing at the Nashville Superspeedway in preparation for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20.
Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are the drivers scheduled to participate in the testing.
Also attending the testing will be Franklin’s Darrell Waltrip, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, NBC Sports commentators Dale Jarrett, the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series, and Steve Letarte, former crew chief for NASCAR legends Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The tire testing sessions at the superspeedway are closed to the public.
