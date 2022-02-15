NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the Cup race along with other races the weekend of June 24-26 at Nashville Superspeedway. Last year was the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway since 2001 and the first race since 2011 when the track closed.

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10

To mark the public on-sale opening day and the beginning of the NASCAR season, General Manager and Speedway President Erik Moses discussed the history and the recent success of NASCAR in Nashville.

Moses said that when Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001, the goal was to create a track that would be worthy of hosting the Cup Series racing. Unfortunately, that did not happen during the first 10 years. The track then closed for 10 years.

Recently, NASCAR has been heavily supported in Nashville. Moses said that this success led to accelerated conversations between NASCAR and broadcast partners about getting back into the Nashville market.

“NASCAR came to Nashville in 2019,” Moses said. This brought its end-of-the-year celebration Champions week from Las Vegas to Nashville. Nashville did what Nashville does. People showed up and showed out. About 30,000 people watching the Cars Burnout on Broadway.”

According to Moses, last year’s Cup race was the first capacity sell-out since the pandemic, and 40,000 fans were in attendance for the Ally 400.

“The 2022 NASCAR season is already shaping up to be very special, and we know racing fans are excited about returning to Music City this summer,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Last year our fans made certain that Nashville Superspeedway hosted NASCAR’s first post-pandemic, full capacity sell-out on Father’s Day and we can’t wait to build upon that success here in Middle Tennessee this June.”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

NASCAR EVENT SCHEDULE • Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC) • Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) • Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/ or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.