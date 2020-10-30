NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans Tight Ends are tied for tops in the NFL with seven touchdowns so far this season.
That's a big number.
And thanks to their position coach, Todd Downing, that group's contribution is extending beyond the scoreboard.
“We always talk about our room being a place where we can share our feelings and be open and honest about anything and those guys had expressed wanting to do something as a group,” says Titans Tight Ends Coach Todd Downing.
So, Downing helped start the "TD’s for Equality with Tight Ends" initiative.
The goal is to raise money for the 100 Black Men of Tennessee, Inc -- an organization committed to improve the academic and social development of black male students in Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee areas.
For every touchdown the Titans Tight Ends score, Downing's family pledges one-thousand dollars.
“With everything going on the world right now, I feel like it's our duty to do as much as we can to help out our community,” says Titans Tight End Jonnu Smith.
TE Anthony Firkser agrees.
“It kind of hit the nail on the head with what we were talking about giving people an opportunity that might be in tougher situations and I think it was a great cause.”
A cause with a great payout. So far, the initiative has raised more than $19,000, as others have joined the pledge.
“Seeing Arthur (Smith, the Titans Offensive Coordinator) wanting to match that and some guys in our room and people from outside the team who wanted to help donate. We were able to raise a significant amount per touchdown,” says Firkser.
“It's funny because when you score a touchdown you should celebrate, not have money taken out of your pocket. But you look at it and it's going to an even greater thing,” adds Smith.
“We certainly celebrate them thinking about that goal. It's an honor to lead this room and an honor to work for an organization, Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator that encourage those types of conversations,” says Downing.
The Titans play the Bengals on Sunday. Cincinnati has allowed 6 TDs from Tight Ends so far this season.
If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.
