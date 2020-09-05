Here are some notable things that stand out:
-OLB Vic Beasley passed his physical and has been moved off of the Non-Football Injury list onto the active roster
-QB Trevor Siemian has been cut, meaning for now Logan Woodside will be the back-up to Ryan Tannehill
-OL David Quessenberry was cut. Remember, he caught a TD pass last season against the Colts
-CB Tye Smith was also waived. Smith played in 29 games for the Titans over the last three seasons.
-Former 5th rd. pick D'Andre Walker was also cut, leaving the Titans with 4 OLBs on the roster. Remember, Walker missed all of last season with an injury
-OL Aaron Brewer is the only undrafted rookie to make the roster; the Titans currently have 10 O-linemen on the 53
-Titans keep 6 WRs, as Cam Batson and Cody Hollister join A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries and Kalif Raymond
-Former Vanderbilt RB Khari Blasengame is back for another year after appearing in 9 total games for the Titans in the 2019 season
**The practice squad increases from 10 to 16 this year due to the pandemic. So some of these cuts will likely find their way there
The Titans open the season Monday, September 14th at Denver
