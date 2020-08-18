NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Attendance at the University of Tennessee for football games at Neyland Stadium this year will be restricted to around 25% of capacity.

Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer announced the change at Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 pandemic press conference at the Tennessee State Capitol.

“The health and the safety is paramount to our charge to take care of our your people,” Fulmer said. “The SEC and local health departments and state health departments have established outstanding guidelines to follow.”

Fulmer said facial coverings will be required at all games, health screening for employees, vendors and contractors. The university has also implemented mobile ticketing so tickets will not be handed back and forth. Plexiglass has also been installed at the concession stands.

The university will be looking at tailgating and band protocols as they go along. Fulmer said they “probably won’t have those.”

“Gameday traditions could very well be unsafe for everybody,” said Fulmer.

Capacity at Neyland Stadium is listed at 102,455.

Fulmer said the university’s athletic department could take a $30 to $40 million loss because of social distancing and the reduction of capacity at games.

“We’ve been very proactive in the cost-cutting measures since last spring as we made 20% cuts in our budgets all across the athletic department, a hiring freeze and we know there’s more things coming as we deal with the academics, the academic side of campus, and try to figure it out.”

The Southeastern Conference announced the fall football scheduled on Monday. Tennessee will open the season on Sept. 26 at South Carolina before its home opener on Oct. 3 against Missouri.

Vanderbilt, which hosts LSU in its home opener on Oct. 3, has not announced what changes will be made at Vanderbilt Stadium.

“Our fans are an important part of game days and we are considering all options related to game day participation for Commodore Nation. We remain focused on public health implications of our decision, and will continue to gather as much information as possible before confirming our next steps regarding attendance in our venue,” Vanderbilt Athletics Director Candace Storey Lee said in a statement. “In the meantime, we have communicated with our current season ticket holders and given them flexibility if they so desire to request a refund, change their payment to a donation to the athletics department or apply a credit to next year. Offering this flexibility is not indicative of final decisions, but we must be diligent and as nimble as possible given the different factors we are managing.”

The SEC announced Tuesday guidelines for its 14 member schools to establish expectations to manage the health and safety of fans in preparation for the 2020 football season, pending future decisions related to the allowance of fans to attend games as the Conference continues to monitor developments around the COVID-19 virus.

The SEC previously announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, focused on safety measures for student-athletes and others in direct contact with student-athletes in all sports.

“These fan guidelines have been adopted by the 14 member schools of the Southeastern Conference as baseline recommendations for the campus management of fan health and safety,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Although local and state guidelines will determine if and how many fans can attend games, these guidelines provide conference-wide expectations for protection of guests who are able to attend our games.”

Institutions may adopt additional procedures and protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all in attendance.

The SEC has also called for “suite hopping” to be prohibited at stadiums.