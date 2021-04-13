NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced Eddie George as the school’s 22nd head football coach at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Dr. Glenda Glover, TSU’s president, and Dr. Mikki Allen, director of athletics, introduced George at a press conference at Gentry Center.

“Eddie George has been a winner in every facet of the game, and we look forward to him bringing that same commitment to our players and having it translate into winning on and off the field,” said Allen. “We are excited to have him join us and lead the next chapter of our storied football program.”

“I am excited about being named head coach at Tennessee State University,” said George. “I thank Dr. Glover, Dr. Allen and each of you for the confidence you have placed in me. All I have done has prepared me for this moment, whether that’s my football career, my entrepreneurial endeavors, my acting career.”

“Coaching is a full commitment, a duty of service. I take that seriously. I’ve done a lot of soul searching and due diligence. The more I thought about it, I got more and more excited about it. It was like picking up an old guitar or getting back on a bike, it’s familiar but in a different capacity.”

Glover called it a great day for the university and looks forward to working with George.

“For decades, TSU has always made bold and strategic hires within our athletics programs that laid the foundation for our storied success in sports,” said Glover. “Eddie George, with the resources he will bring to TSU, is the right choice and investment for the future of the TSU football program and the TSU community.”

George will make announce his coaching staff in the coming days.

George played college football for Ohio State and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995 when he rushed for a school record 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns. He left Ohio State second in school history in career rushing yards (3,768) and third in rushing touchdowns (44).

In 1996 George was the first-round draft pick of the then-Houston Oilers. He won the NFL Rookie of the Year award that same year and was the Oilers/Titans’ starting tailback through 2003. He made the Pro Bowl four straight seasons (1997-2000).

George is only the second NFL running back to rush for 10,000 yards while never missing a start, joining Jim Brown. Only Walter Payton (170) started more consecutive regular season games than George’s 130.

George ended his NFL career in 2004 with the Dallas Cowboys. He officially retired in 2006.

George has no head coaching experience, but this is a move that would add a jolt to a program that has had a winning record once in the last four seasons.

Jackson State, another HBCU school, made national news when it hired Deion Sanders this past year as head coach of its football team. The Tigers appear to be taking the same approach.

