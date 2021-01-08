NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee panel has conditionally approved a license for a fifth sportsbook operator under the state's online-only sports betting program.
Churchill Downs drew approval Wednesday from the Tennessee Lottery's Sports Wagering Committee, joining FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings and Tennessee Action 24/7.
Churchill Downs calls its sportsbook BetAmerica, but is rebranding it under the name TwinSpires.
Lottery CEO Rebecca Hargove says a few steps remain before Churchill Downs can officially begin taking bets in Tennessee.
Another lottery committee meeting is planned at the end of the month to give more applicants the chance for approval and launch before the Super Bowl.
