NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee senator plans to introduce legislation that would allow college athletes to be paid from endorsement deals.

NCAA rules currently prohibit athletes from profiting from sports. However, California's governor recently signed a bill that allows college players to be paid from endorsement deals beginning in 2023.

Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey, whose district includes Memphis, said the NCAA model for athletes is outdated and broken. He plans to introduce legislation in January, he says he has a lot of support.

With California's law on the books, Kelsey is concerned it would hurt recruiting efforts in the state badly if Tennessee doesn't take action, especially with Florida, Illinois, and South Carolina considering similar bills.

Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason hasn't looked at the California legislation, but realizes it will change recruiting efforts.

"I believe that it will impact college athletes in a way that we have talked about in a long time," said Mason.

As for Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, mums the word.

"As a student athlete, I'm aware of the climate surrounding the sport I play in, and athletes in general, I do have an opinion on it, but I prefer not to share it at this time though," said Lipscomb.

Deonna Davis, a former Vanderbilt women's basketball standout who is now Director of Women's Basketball Operations at Tennessee State University, said as more states pass their own endorsement legislation, it will be a game changer.

"I think it's really going to affect recruiting, the scope of winning championships, teams that have played together. It's gonna make it hard for teams to be competitive long term," said Davis.

The NCAA issued a statement that said, in part, the organization agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvements need to happen on a national level. It is clear that a patchwork of different laws will make unattainable. The goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide.