KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee has paused all team activities and will not compete in next week’s Liberty Bowl in Memphis after several football players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced on Monday.
“The test results revealed an increase in positive cases among student-athletes and staff and subsequent contact tracing,” the university said in a statement. “The decision was made in consultation with health officials, the Southeastern Conference and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.”
Football head coach Jeremy Pruitt said he was one of the staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 in Sunday’s testing.
“Earlier today I was informed by our medical staff that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and I immediately began isolated at home,” Pruitt said in a statement. “I am experiencing mile symptoms but am doing fine.”
The university said student-athletes and staff affected by the virus are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC and local health department guidelines.
Tennessee (3-7) finished the regular season with a loss at Neyland Stadium against Texas A&M.
“The University of Tennessee extends its sincere appreciation to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the city of Memphis and is disappointed it will not be able to fulfill its commitment on New Year’s Eve,” the university said in a statement.
“We are obviously disappointed that we will not be able to play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but the health and safety of our student-athletes will always remain our top priority,” Pruitt said in a statement. “I am especially proud of our team and medical staff in safely navigating through a unique season where we played all 10 of our regular-season games.”
NEWS: After our latest COVID-19 test results, we have postponed all team activities and completed our 2020 season.— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2020
