NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ryan Tannehill passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 46-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
Tannehill passed for 273 yards, completing 21-of-27 passes. He has now thrown 31 touchdown passes this season, third most in franchise history.
Derrick Henry, the league’s leading rusher, added a touchdown run while rushing for 147 yards on 24 carries to go over 1,650 yards rushing.
He became just the fourth person in NFL history to rush for 1,500 yards and score 15 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
The Titans pulled away in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns. Tannehill threw two short touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and Darrynton Evans and scored his second touchdown of the game on a bootleg after a faked handoff to Henry.
The Titans won their 10thgame of the season and remain tied with the Indianapolis Colts (10-4) for the top spot in the AFC South. It’s Tennessee’s first 10-win season since 2008.
In the second quarter, Tannehill faked a handoff to Derrick Henry on a run to the right and then bootlegged to the left and was able to dive into the end zone on a 17-yard touchdown run with 9:28 left in the half.
The scoring play came one play after Henry used one of his massive stiff arms to throw Alexander Myres to the ground on a 7-yard run.
After the Titans forced a fumble at the Lions 1 and recovered it, Tannehill was sacked in the end zone by a blitzing Romeo Okwara.
The Lions added a touchdown on the ensuing drive as D’Andrew Swift scored from 2 yards out. The extra point was missed.
The Titans added a Stephen Gostkowski 38-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
The Titans led 14-7 after the first quarter of play.
Tennessee used the big play to answer after the Lions scored on their opening possession.
Tannehill connected with Corey Davis on a long pass, then Davis was able to elude a defensive back and score the 75-yard touchdown with 1:22 left in the quarter.
Tennessee used a balanced attack to score on the opening possession of the game.
Tannehill completed 5-of-5 passes for 51 yards while Derrick Henry carried the ball 7 times for 24 yards on the opening drive. Henry capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:40 left in the quarter. The touchdown was Henry’s 15th of the season. He’s now just the fourth play in NFL history with back-to-back 1,500-yard rushing, 15 rushing TD seasons.
The Lions answered on their opening possession with a 14-play, 75-yard drive. Ryan Stafford threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:34 left.
Stafford completed 7-of-8 passes on the opening drive for 48 yards.
Tannehill completed 11-of-14 for 182 yards in the first half. Henry picked up 80 yards on 14 carries.
Stafford finished the first half completing 16-of-21 passes for 170 yards. Swift had 29 yards and touchdown for the Lions.
