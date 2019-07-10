NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt tailgate experience is about to get some enhancements.
Vanderbilt Athletics recently announced it will be working with Tailgate Guys to enhance tailgating at athletic events. Tailgate Guys, a leading provider of premium tailgate and event services, will partner with Vandy first during the football season in the fall.
Fans will be able to save time on football game days through several turnkey reserved tailgate package options, including reserved locations, game day bellhop services, tents, chairs, tables, coolers, DISH TV services and other tailgate essentials.
Vanderbilt is the first school in Tennessee to work with Tailgate Guys and the sixth SEC school.
Fans on their way to Vanderbilt Stadium will have access to a variety of premium tailgate package options with two reserved location spaces: Vandyville located along Natchez Trace and Commodore Lawn located on the fields between Children's Way and Blakemore Avenue. Both locations will offer several package options, all of which will include turnkey setup and breakdown of tents, tables, chairs and other customizable options.
Tailgate Guys' bellhop service will be available to fans at a select location where bellhops on game day will unload and transport items brought to campus by fans. These items include chairs, food, coolers, beverages and games.
When tailgating is over, bellhops will help guests transport items back to the designated location to pick up on their way home.
Fans looking to purchase tailgate packages for 2019 Vandyville can reserve them beginning July Wednesday, with general public sales available July 17 at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about Tailgate Guys and to reserve a package, call 615.800.6162, email vanderbilt@tailgateguys.com or visiting tailgateguys.com/home/vanderbilt.
