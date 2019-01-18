Trent Dilfer - Lipscomb Academy

Trent Dilfer speaks to the returning Lipscomb Academy football players on Friday, Jan. 18. Dilfer was named the school's head football coach. (Rudy Kalis)

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been named head football coach at Lipscomb Academy.

Dilfer met with the returning football players prior to a 3:30 p.m. press conference to announce his hiring.

Multiple sources are reporting that former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is expected to be named head football coach at Lipscomb Academy on Friday.

The school has scheduled a press conference at 3:30 p.m. at the McCadams Athletic Center.

Dilfer led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV in 2001. The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round that season.

Delaney Dilfer, the quarterback’s daughter, has committed to play volleyball at Lipscomb in 2020, according to a tweet from her school’s volleyball team. She attends Vandergrift High School in Austin, TX.

Dilfer was a first-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 1994 and spent time with five teams.

After his retirement in 2007, he served as an analyst with NFL Network and ESPN.

The hiring was first reported by WGFX sports radio host Brent Dougherty.

