Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer has been named head football coach at Lipscomb Academy.
Dilfer met with the returning football players prior to a 3:30 p.m. press conference to announce his hiring.
Trent Dilfer talks to the Lipscomb Academy football team after being named their new head coach.
Dilfer led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV in 2001. The Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round that season.
Delaney Dilfer, the quarterback’s daughter, has committed to play volleyball at Lipscomb in 2020, according to a tweet from her school’s volleyball team. She attends Vandergrift High School in Austin, TX.
Delaney Dilfer, the quarterback's daughter, has committed to play volleyball at Lipscomb in 2020. She attends Vandergrift High School in Austin, TX.
Dilfer was a first-round draft pick out of Fresno State in 1994 and spent time with five teams.
After his retirement in 2007, he served as an analyst with NFL Network and ESPN.
The hiring was first reported by WGFX sports radio host Brent Dougherty.
