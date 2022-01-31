NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - SRX Superstar Racing Experience returns to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the 2022 racing season, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and SRX Superstar Racing Experience announced Monday.
The race is scheduled to take play on July 9 at 7 p.m.
“The city brought a fantastic energy to the racetrack last year, and we couldn’t be more excited to return this coming July,” Reid Mobley, SRX Superstar Racing Experience Chief Revenue Officer, said in a news release. “Their support and partnership are unmatched, and we look forward to having them on board for another successful season of SRX Racing.”
“Last year was better than we ever could have imagined with a sold-out venue and tremendous energy, so we are extremely pleased to be hosting another year of SRX,” Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch Spyridon said in a news release. “Racing is in Nashville’s DNA, so it’s great to have SRX as part of our lineup of major live events this year.”
SRX and CBS Sports have announced the 2022 schedule and tracks for the six-race, short-track series returning to primetime Saturdays this summer. The first race is set for June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL.
The series will also have stops at South Boston Speedway in Virginia, Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford, CT, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, I-55 Raceway in Pevely, MO, and Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH.
The six-race series will feature drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with a total emphasis on head-to-head competition in short sprint races. The races will be produced within a two-hour television window with no pit stops but breaks where drivers and crew chiefs can make adjustments and strategy decisions.
