NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The race track at the Nashville Fairgrounds has received quite a bit of attention over the last few weeks, and now it's received a whole lotta dirt.
Sprint Car racing has come to the city with The World of Outlaws Nationals, Friday and Saturday at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Thursday the car haulers take over the Speedway midfield, and the racing begins Friday.
Full event info and tickets can be found on the World of Outlaws website: here.
