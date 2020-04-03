NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's 2020 statewide spring turkey hunting season will be held as scheduled and the state's lakes and rivers and access areas controlled by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will remain open, the agency announced on Friday.
The spring turkey season begins on Saturday and runs through May 17.
"Governor (Bill) Lee's Executive Orders 22 and 23 identifies outdoor activity as an essential activity provided that individuals follow Health Guidelines," said Kurt Holbert, Chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, in a news release. "I want to assure all sportsmen that Tennessee's turkey season will open Saturday as scheduled and public lands controlled by the TWRA will remain open. Likewise, lakes and rivers and access areas controlled by the TWRA will remain open to anglers and recreational boaters."
The spring turkey hunting season annually attracts thousands of Tennesseans to the woods. Holbert urges hunters, anglers, wildlife viewers and others who enjoy the outdoors to take necessary precautions.
"This disease is an imminent threat to Tennesseans and should not be taken lightly," said Holbert in a news release. "The Commission wants to encourage all hunters, anglers, and boaters to follow the Governor's Executive Orders and to practice social distancing."
The TWRA also reminds hunters of a slight change in harvest reporting requirements this year.
Beginning with the 2020 spring turkey hunting season, the "Tag Before You Drag" system is in effect for tagging big game animals in the field prior to moving their harvest.
Hunters will be able to use the TWRA on the Go app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service prior to moving. If a hunter does not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportation tags that is printed at the bottom of your license this year. If using a temporary transportation tag, hunters have until midnight on the same day of the harvest to check in online.
Click here to view the Center for Disease Control's guidelines for individuals to protect themselves and limit the spread of COVID-19.
