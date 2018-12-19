The operators of Fairgrounds Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway announced Wednesday an agreement to explore bringing major NASCAR racing events back to Nashville.
Formosa Productions Inc., which has a multi-year contract to operate the speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway signed a contract to work with Metro Nashville and the Board of Fair Commissioners, owner of the track at The Fairgrounds Nashville, on a long-range plan of significant track improvements and high-profile race events that could include NASCAR events upon the facility meeting standards.
“This is terrific news for fans of racing and drivers all across the country and will bring a brighter future for Nashville Fairgrounds,” Formosa Productions President Tony Formosa said in a news release. “I’m excited to work with Bruton and Marcus Smith and the Bristol team who I feel will bring this historic facility back to where it belongs. Today marks an exciting new beginning for the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.”
The NASCAR circuit’s top divisions left the Fairgrounds Speedway when the Nashville Superspeedway opened in 2001 in Gladeville, TN. The top division, now titled the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, held at least one Cup race at the Fairgrounds from 1958-1984.
“This is exactly what the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville needed. This is one of the most historic short tracks in the country,” said Claire Formosa, vice president of Formosa Productions, in a news release. “To know that we now have the chance to bring back NASCAR and restore this facility to what it once was, without losing any of its history, is remarkable I can not wait to see what the future holds for this facility.”
“Tony and our team both see the same bright future for Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Nashville has a special reputation as one of the most exciting tracks in the history of motorsports, and the region has a remarkably large and passionate fan base. “The motorsports industry – the sanctioning bodies, drivers and race teams – is excited about Nashville’s potential to be a regular site for major events.
“With Metro supportive of that vision, we are eager to start working tomorrow with the city, Tony and other stakeholders at the Fairgrounds and beyond, to develop a first-class racing facility and program.”
