MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The 31st Southern Heritage Classic football game between Tennessee State and Jackson State at the Liberty Bowl has been canceled.
The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 12.
“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider the SHC one of the major highlights of the year,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic, in a news release. “The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible.”
The decision to cancel the event was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic events.
On average over 75,000 people attend the SHC annually. Individual events, such as the tailgate in Tiger Lane, the football game, the parade in Orange Mound and other events draw massive crowds which have the potential to increase the spread of COVID-19.
Those who have purchased tickets for the football game can receive refunds at the point of purchase.
