NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds’ plan to host a 40-game season with unsigned free agents at First Horizon Park has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville Sounds plan to host 40-game season involving free agents The Nashville Sounds plans to host a 40-game season with unsigned free agents at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds had been in discussion with Major League Baseball about hosting the games involving free agents not under contract with a team.

“The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has made the difficult decision to forego the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park,” the Sounds said in a statement released Wednesday. “With the rapidly changing state of the pandemic in Davidson County, it has become clear the unique idea is not possible for many reasons outside of our control. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our loyal season ticket members and baseball fans alike.”

The Sounds had hoped to sign 40 players for two teams that would play each other. These players would be available to be signed by a Major League Baseball team in case of injuries or illness.

Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said last month that it had hoped Davidson County would be in Phase Four on the Roadmap for Reopening, which would have allowed up to 25% of stadium capacity to attend the games.

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has issued the following statement on the 2020 Alternate Season: pic.twitter.com/eiqO2pLgNE — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) July 29, 2020

Related stories