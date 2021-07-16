NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Sounds utility player Jamie Westbrook thought his manager wanted to talk to him because the 26-year-old had been called up to the big leagues. Turns out, the call came from the U.S. Olympic team that he was now going to be a member of.
“I was like, ‘what in the world?’ It wasn’t even in my realm of possibility, but I'm excited. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn't be more happy to do it," says Westbrook.
And really, Jamie Westbrook couldn't be more surprised at the opportunity.
First off, baseball hasn't even been an Olympic sport since 2008, and it won't be a sport in the 2024 games either.
"Just where I'm at in my career, the stars aligned for this thing to happen"
It helps that no current major league players are on the US baseball roster.
It helps even more that Westbrook is having a career season.
The utility player from Chandler, Arizona, is hitting .365 with 7 home runs through 35 games with the Sounds.
"I'm guessing they must have been watching and I'm one of the guys who must've fit the criteria, so I'm ready to go."
Team USA has won just one gold medal in baseball in four trips to the Olympics.
Westbrook hopes to bring home another gold this time and help his sport do its part for the country.
"I know how much dedication and work other athletes have put into this thing. And baseball's in a weird spot where 12, 13 years it hasn't even been a sport. So yeah, that's super cool, I hope we're able to watch a lot of other events and really get the true experience.”
Westbrook says he plans to take disposable cameras to take as many pictures as he can while in Tokyo. And with no fans being allowed to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hopes that he will be able to attend other sports to cheer on other athletes. It’s a moment in time he can’t believe is here and will never forget.
“Honestly, until I get to Tokyo, I don't think it's going to feel necessarily real."
Just six nations, Japan, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Israel, South Korea and the United States fielded Olympic baseball teams.
The tournament will be a 16-game format with an opening group round-robin and a modified double-elimination bracket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.