The Texas Rangers will play an exhibition game in Nashville in March at First Tennessee Park, the Nashville Sounds announced on Monday during the Baseball Winter Meetings.
The Sounds will play a spring training exhibition game against the Rangers on Sunday, March 24. The teams announced their affiliation earlier this year.
“This is another thrilling and historic day for the Nashville Sounds,” Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said in a news release. “One of the biggest goals we established with our partnership with the Rangers was to bring a spring training exhibition game to First Tennessee Park and the city of Nashville. We can’t wait to work with the Rangers to showcase Major League Baseball to this great city and our incredibly supportive fan base.”
A Major League Baseball exhibition game has not been played in Nashville since June 3, 1999, when the Sounds hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates at Greer Stadium.
The Sounds and Rangers announced a four-year Player Development Contract in a press conference at First Tennessee Park on September 20. The Rangers’ presence in Nashville continued last month during the Sounds’ “Remastered” release event when team executives, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and current players were on hand to support Nashville’s rebrand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.