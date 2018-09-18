The Nashville Sounds have signed a four-year Player Development Contract with the Texas Rangers, both clubs announced on Tuesday.
The Nashville Sounds baseball team announced on Monday it was ending its four-year affiliation with the Oakland Athletics.
The Sounds announced on Monday their four-year affiliation with the Oakland Athletics had ended.
There will be a press conference on Thursday to announce the new contract with Sounds and Rangers’ front office members.
The Rangers previously had their Triple-A team in Round Rock, TX, near Austin. Round Rock, owned by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, is expected to sign a new agreement with Houston. Ryan is an executive adviser to the owner of the Astros.
Texas will be the Sounds’ eighth different major league team to be affiliated with the team since the franchise began in 1978.
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. we'll make it official with the @Rangers! A new era of Nashville Sounds baseball is coming soon. #TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/0JDrXKDYQQ— Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) September 18, 2018
Welcome to the family, @nashvillesounds! pic.twitter.com/0s9407m890— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 18, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.