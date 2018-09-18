The Nashville Sounds have signed a four-year Player Development Contract with the Texas Rangers, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

Nashville Sounds, Oakland end Triple-A affiliation The Nashville Sounds baseball team announced on Monday it was ending its four-year affiliation with the Oakland Athletics.

There will be a press conference on Thursday to announce the new contract with Sounds and Rangers’ front office members.

The Rangers previously had their Triple-A team in Round Rock, TX, near Austin. Round Rock, owned by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, is expected to sign a new agreement with Houston. Ryan is an executive adviser to the owner of the Astros.

Texas will be the Sounds’ eighth different major league team to be affiliated with the team since the franchise began in 1978.