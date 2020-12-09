NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds is expected to be the Major League Baseball affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers next year.
Wednesday is the day all major league teams issued invitations to minor league affiliates for the upcoming season.
“We are excited to receive the invitation to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers today,” Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said in a news release. “Led by Mark Attanasio and David Stearns the Brewers are an organization that places a strong emphasis on player development. The Sounds still need to have the overall agreement with Major League Baseball formalized before any affiliation can be finalized. Once that occurs, we look forward to building the relationship and re-introducing Milwaukee Brewers baseball to the City of Nashville.”
The Brewers extended invitations to four Minor League teams to become affiliates in Major League Baseball’s new player development structure. In addition to Nashville, the Brewers sent invitations to the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A) and Carolina Mudcats (Low-A).
“We are eager to invite these four teams and their communities to join us in developing tomorrow’s Brewers stars,” Brewers Vice President of Minor League Operations Tom Flanagan.
Nashville served as Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate from 2005-14, winning the Pacific Coast League championship in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.