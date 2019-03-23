The Nashville Sounds will host the Texas Rangers in an exhibition game on Sunday at First Tennessee Park.
It has been 20 years since the last Major League Baseball team played an exhibition game in Nashville.
First pitch for Sunday’s game is just after 1 p.m.
The Sounds are in their first season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers.
Former Vanderbilt and Forrest High School standout pitcher Mike Minor has been named the team’s opening day pitcher later this week.
Tickets to the game are still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.