The Nashville Sounds edged the Texas Rangers 4-3 in the first Major League exhibition game in Nashville since 1999.

Outfielder Preston Beck hit a two-run homer off Texas reliever Shawn Kelley in the bottom of the sixth to give the Sounds the lead for good at 3-2 before a First Tennessee Park record 11,824 fans.

Taylor Hearn allowed one unearned run on two hits working the first five innings after a 44-minute rain delay prior to first pitch.

The Rangers, the first-year parent ballclub of the Sounds, will host the Cleveland Indians in an exhibition game on Monday before opening the season on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

The Sounds open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4 at home against the Iowa Cubs.

