NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds announced health and safety policies for the 2021 season at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds play their home opener on May 11 against the Memphis Redbirds.
For the first three games of the season from May 11-13, the Sounds and First Horizon Park will operate near 40% capacity.
Beginning Friday, May 14, the ballpark will operate at a near 100% capacity level with modified health and safety measures in place.
Those safety measures include Major League Baseball’s policy of a player safety buffer zone that restricts usage of front rows of sections closest to the playing field, dugouts and bullpens.
Fans who wish to remain in socially distanced seats can purchase tickets in sections 104, 113, 118 and/or 121. The sections will be “pod style” seating with tickets available in groups of two, four or six. All tickets in socially distance sections are subject to availability.
As required by Major League Baseball’s Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older until further notice. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location.
All employees – both for the Nashville Sounds and Centerplate, the team’s food and beverage provider – must wear a facial covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property.
Other changes at First Horizon Park include the entire ballpark going cashless for payment options. If fans bring only cash to First Horizon Park, they can purchase pre-loaded $20 Visa gift cards at Advanced Tickets located next to Guest Services near section 114. The gift cards can be used anywhere at First Horizon Park and can be used at any outside business that accept Visa cards.
First Horizon Park will allow only clear bags to enter through the gates in 2021. The clear bag policy permits bags no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” in size. Exceptions include diaper bags and small handheld clutches and purses.
Signage encouraging social distancing and other health practices will be posted throughout First Horizon Park. Nashville Sounds staff will encourage social distancing at ingress, egress and in lines for concessions and merchandise to the extent possible.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Fun Zone will be closed for the 2021 season.
Hand sanitizer stations will be widely available throughout the ballpark. Additionally, all areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against COVID-19.
All health and safety policies are subject to change throughout the 2021 season.
