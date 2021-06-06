SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The gymnasium at Shelbyville Central High School was named in honor of hall-of-fame basketball coach Rick Insell on Saturday.
Insell coached at Shelbyville Central for 28 seasons, winning 10 state championships while posting a 775-149 record. He has been enshrined in seven halls of fame including the TSSAA Hall of Fame, National High School Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
“This is a tremendous honor that caught me by surprise,” Insell said in a news release. “I can’t begin to explain how humbling it is to have your name associated with something as special as the high school gymnasium is to me. There are many great memories there. I was speechless when I was called and informed of the decision.
“This great honor represents all of the outstanding players, assistant coaches and supporters who helped make Shelbyville Central High School girls basketball what it became. I believe our players took great pride in being an Eaglette, and I took great pride in being their coach.”
Insell left Shelbyville Central following the 2005 season to become head coach at Middle Tennessee State University. Insell guided teams to Tennessee state records for most consecutive wins (110), consecutive state titles (4) and most state championships for a coach (10). The Golden Eaglettes won 23 district championships and 16 regional championships under Insell.
Shelbyville Central was named USA Today National Champions in 1989 and 1991. Insell was named National Coach of the Year four times.
The 1991 team was selected as the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Team of the Year, the first high school team ever to be recognized. The Golden Eaglettes also received an invitation to the Oval Office from President George H.W. Bush for academic and athletic achievement.
“Doing what we did was not easy. A lot of sacrifices were made along the way,” Insell said in a news release. “We had something very special at Shelbyville Central and it was due to the hard work, passion and sacrifices made by our players, parents and supporters. Being an Eaglette was very special.”
Insell, who turned 70 on Saturday, has posted a 378-138 record in 16 seasons at MTSU. He has led MTSU to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and five WNIT appearances during his tenure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.