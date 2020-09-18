BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Southeastern Conference teams can elect to cancel or reschedule games if they either don’t have 53 scholarship players available or can’t meet some position minimums.
The league released its policy Friday for dealing with potential COVID-19 outbreaks and cancellations of games.
SEC teams are scheduled to play 10 league games starting Sept. 26.
They can opt out if they don’t meet certain position minimums for available scholarship players, including seven offensive linemen, with one center, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.
A school could opt to play with fewer players or position players available. Otherwise, Commissioner Greg Sankey can approve a rescheduling or having the game declared a no-contest.
A school can request to have a game rescheduled or considered nonconference if it determines there are “compelling reasons why it cannot begin a game regardless of the scholarship and position minimums.”
Sankey would have the final say in whether to reschedule that game or declare it a no contest.
