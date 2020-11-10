NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee’s home football game on Saturday against Texas A&M has been postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals, the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.
The Alabama at LSU game was also postponed on Tuesday because of an outbreak within the LSU team.
“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”
"We appreciate Texas A&M's communication this week. Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday's game. We received confirmation of the game's postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur," Tennessee Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement.
Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M has been postponed.The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville. Details: https://t.co/V3CUeTeH4o pic.twitter.com/gRDm8wTbmS— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 10, 2020
The league announced Monday the Auburn at Mississippi State game had been postponed due to positive tests and quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.
The Texas A&M at Tennessee and Auburn at Mississippi State games have been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. Because LSU has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Alabama at LSU game will need to be evaluated, according to the league. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date. The SEC Championship game is currently scheduled for Dec. 19.
