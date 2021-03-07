Bridgestone Arena - 10/22/19

The SEC men's basketball tournament tips off in Nashville this week at Bridgestone Arena.

The first game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. between the #12-seed Vanderbilt and #13-seed Texas A&M.

The championship game is Sunday at 12 p.m.

Here's the complete schedule of the tournament.

FIRST ROUND: Wed., March 10

6 p.m.

Game 1: #12 Vanderbilt vs. #13 Texas A&M

SEC Network

SECOND ROUND: Thurs. March 11

11 a.m.

Game 2: #8 Kentucky vs. #9 Mississippi State

SEC Network

  

1 p.m.

Game 3: #5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner

SEC Network

  

6 p.m.

Game 4: #10 Georgia vs. #7 Missouri

SEC Network

  

8 p.m.

Game 5: #11 South Carolina vs. #6 Ole Miss

SEC Network

QUARTERFINALS: Fri., March 12

11 a.m.

Game 6: #1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner

ESPN

  

1 p.m.

Game 7: #4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner

ESPN

  

6 p.m.

Game 8: #2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner

SEC Network

  

8 p.m.

Game 9: #3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner

SEC Network

SEMIFINALS: Sat., March 13

12 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner

ESPN

  

2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

ESPN

CHAMPIONSHIP: Sun., March 14

12 p.m.

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner

ESPN

 
 
 
 
 

