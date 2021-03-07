The SEC men's basketball tournament tips off in Nashville this week at Bridgestone Arena.
The first game is Wednesday at 6 p.m. between the #12-seed Vanderbilt and #13-seed Texas A&M.
The championship game is Sunday at 12 p.m.
Here's the complete schedule of the tournament.
FIRST ROUND: Wed., March 10
6 p.m.
Game 1: #12 Vanderbilt vs. #13 Texas A&M
SEC Network
SECOND ROUND: Thurs. March 11
11 a.m.
Game 2: #8 Kentucky vs. #9 Mississippi State
SEC Network
1 p.m.
Game 3: #5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner
SEC Network
6 p.m.
Game 4: #10 Georgia vs. #7 Missouri
SEC Network
8 p.m.
Game 5: #11 South Carolina vs. #6 Ole Miss
SEC Network
QUARTERFINALS: Fri., March 12
11 a.m.
Game 6: #1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner
ESPN
1 p.m.
Game 7: #4 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner
ESPN
6 p.m.
Game 8: #2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner
SEC Network
8 p.m.
Game 9: #3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner
SEC Network
SEMIFINALS: Sat., March 13
12 p.m.
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner
ESPN
2 p.m.
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner
ESPN
CHAMPIONSHIP: Sun., March 14
12 p.m.
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner
ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.