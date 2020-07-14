The Southeastern Conference is postponing the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least the end of August because of COVID-19.
The league says that provides more time to prepare for a safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The decision includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
Each school will be responsible for any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponement.
The league hasn’t made any announcement on the football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have opted to only play conference games.
The SEC’s 14 athletic directors convened Monday at league headquarters in Alabama to discuss fall sports.
