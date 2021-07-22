NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Preds forward Calle Jarnkrok is headed to Seattle after he was selected by the Kraken during the 2021 Expansion Draft Wednesday evening.

Per expansion draft rules, the new Seattle team selected one unprotected player from each club to fill their roster.

Jarnkrok, left unprotected by Nashville alongside forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen, was ultimately chosen to join the Kraken.

Jarnkrok had been with the Preds since 2014 and was a key piece of the team's offense during several playoffs appearances over the last few years.

In 2021 Jarnkrok helped the Preds clinch the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

The Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.