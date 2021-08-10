NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club announced Tuesday that season ticket memberships for Nashville SC’s new stadium in 2022 are now on sale to the general public.

The announced was made by the club’s Principal Owner John Ingram during a media event at the stadium construction site as part of Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber’s visit to Nashville.

Nashville SC

“So many people have been working incredibly hard to create a world-class soccer stadium,” Ingram said in a statement. “Now, Nashvillians are finally going to get their chance to get in on one of the hottest tickets in town and one of the most amazing soccer fan experiences in the country. Nashvillians won’t want to miss the experience we are building.”

Ingram, Garber and CEO Ian Ayre also welcomed current season ticket members to experience their seat locations in person for the first time since the seat selection process kicked off on July 6.

“This stadium is finally just around the corner and is going to be the most state-of-the-art stadium experience in Nashville and the largest soccer stadium in the country,” Ayre said in a statement. “With demand already so high for our MLS games, we are hugely excited to see how much the city has embraced soccer. The soccer experience at the new stadium will bring that whole experience to another level.”

Nashville SC has averaged 17,469 per game in its first 11 home games this season.

“When I met with John Ingram and the Nashville city leaders, we always had in our hearts that this could be a great soccer city,” Garber said in a statement. “We knew we had a terrific ownership group, and the city was thriving and growing as a soccer culture. We also knew we needed a cathedral that would celebrate and bring all of that together into one spot, which is where we are standing today. I want to give a shoutout to John and his commitment to the league, and this city. I want to give a shoutout to Ian Ayre and his team for building a great brand that is deeply connected in the community.”

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can click here for information.