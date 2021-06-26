CWS NC State Vanderbilt Baseball

North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

OMAHA, NE (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt baseball team will play in the national championship series after the NCAA declared Saturday’s game against North Carolina State a “no-contest” because of COVID-19 protocols early this morning.

Vanderbilt was set to play the Wolfpack Saturday afternoon after a 3-1 win on Friday against a depleted NC State team.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee issued a statement early Saturday morning declaring the game a no-contest.

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-N.C. State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 pm. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

North Carolina State Athletics Director Boo Corrigan released a statement on Saturday morning.

“The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult for everyone involved and my heart goes out to the student-athletes, coaches and staff of our baseball program. This is an excruciating way to have their season come to a conclusion, we appreciate their efforts all year long, as well as the incredible support from Wolfpack Nation. No one will ever forget how they came together, inspired us all, and how they represented NC State. The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always be our unwavering priority. The timing of this is simply devastating for everyone involved, but it doesn’t diminish their incredible accomplishments this season.”

Friday’s game was delayed for an hour after NC State learned that several players had been put into COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack played Friday’s game with only 13 available players – nine position players and four pitchers.

With the no-contest, Vanderbilt will have the opportunity to defend its championship. The Commodores won the 2019 College World Series. Last year’s championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.