OMAHA, NE (WSMV) - The Vanderbilt baseball team will play in the national championship series after the NCAA declared Saturday’s game against North Carolina State a “no-contest” because of COVID-19 protocols early this morning.

Vanderbilt was set to play the Wolfpack Saturday afternoon after a 3-1 win on Friday against a depleted NC State team.

The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee issued a statement early Saturday morning declaring the game a no-contest.

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-N.C. State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 pm. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

“This decision was made based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS finals.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

North Carolina State Athletics Director Boo Corrigan released a statement on Saturday morning.

“The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult for everyone involved and my heart goes out to the student-athletes, coaches and staff of our baseball program. This is an excruciating way to have their season come to a conclusion, we appreciate their efforts all year long, as well as the incredible support from Wolfpack Nation. No one will ever forget how they came together, inspired us all, and how they represented NC State. The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always be our unwavering priority. The timing of this is simply devastating for everyone involved, but it doesn’t diminish their incredible accomplishments this season.”

Friday’s game was delayed for an hour after NC State learned that several players had been put into COVID-19 protocol. The Wolfpack played Friday’s game with only 13 available players – nine position players and four pitchers.

With the no-contest, Vanderbilt will have the opportunity to defend its championship. The Commodores won the 2019 College World Series. Last year’s championship was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.