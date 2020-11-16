NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon rescheduled for this weekend has been postponed, race organizers announced on Monday.
“In meetings leading up to the event, the regional safety and health authorities were satisfied that the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon Series’ proposed health and safety measures were well designed, and that participants, staff and the wider public would have been sufficiently protected from potential COVID-19 transmission. However, following a recent increase in cases across the greater Nashville region, we regret to share that the Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville event cannot take place in 2020 and will now return on April 24-25, 2021,” race organizers said in a statement.
Organizers said all registered participants of the 2020 marathon or half-marathon will be receiving an email with further details. If registered participants do not receive the email or have additional questions, email rnrnashville@runrocknroll.com.
“While we are prevented from holding the event in 2020, we thank our participants for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional race in the future,” organizers said.
#RnRNashville UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/7gKCGSTmpc— Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series (@RunRocknRoll) November 16, 2020
