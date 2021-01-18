KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WBIR-TV has confirmed that Jeremy Pruitt has been fired as Tennessee's football coach.
Pruitt compiled a 16-19 record in three seasons as head coach at Tennessee.
The dismissal was reported first by Yahoo Sports national college football reporter Pete Thamel.
Thamel also reported that the future of Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer would also be addressed.
Fulmer was hired as athletics director on Dec. 1, 2017, after a botched coaching search to replace Derek Dooley, who was fired by the previous athletics director. Fulmer hired Pruitt as the school’s 26th football coach six days later.
Pruitt's 2020 team was ranked No. 12 in the nation after winning games at South Carolina and Missouri to open the season. The Vols then lost six straight games before defeating Vanderbilt on Dec. 12. Tennessee lost its final game at home to Texas A&M to finish 3-7.
Tennessee had high hopes for the 2020 season after winning the Gator Bowl 23-22 against Indiana to close the season at 8-5. The Vols had won five straight games to end the regular season.
Pruitt was hired at Tennessee after working two seasons as defensive coordinator at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship. He was also defensive coordinator in 2013 for the Florida State team that won the national championship.
Fulmer was previously head coach at Tennessee for 17 seasons, posting a 152-52 record and winning a national championship after the 1998 season.
He was hired in June 2017 as a special advisor for community, athletics and university relations before being named Director of Athletics. He was promoted to Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics in 2019.
