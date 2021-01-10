Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown on a 48-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Baltimore Ravens had a 77-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession of the second half to take their first lead of the game over the Tennessee Titans in the Super Wild Card game Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
J.K. Dobbins capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 9:01 remaining in the third quarter to give the Ravens their first lead at 17-10.
Lamar Jackson converted two third-down opportunities in the drive. The Titans defense allowed the Ravens to convert 6-of-10 third down opportunities through three quarters.
The Titans were inside the 10-yard line facing fourth down when the quarter ended.
The Ravens rallied in the second quarter to tie the Titans at 10-10.
Lamar Jackson avoided a sack on third down and scrambled 48 yards for a touchdown with 2:32 left in the half to tie the game.
Jackson rushed for 58 yards and passed for 66 yards in the first half.
The Ravens bounced back after Jackson’s interception helped the Titans take a 10-0 lead after one quarter of play.
Jackson led Baltimore on a 12-play, 60-yard drive that stalled after Brooks Reed sacked Jackson for a 5-yard loss at the Titans 15. Justin Tucker connected on a 33-yard field goal to put the Ravens on the scoreboard with 10:02 left in the quarter.
Tennessee’s defense forced a turnover and stopped Baltimore on downs in the first quarter while taking a 10-0 lead after one quarter.
After stopping the Ravens on downs on their first possession, Ryan Tannehill completed three passes to A.J. Brown, including a 10-yard touchdown pass with 5:39 left in the quarter.
Malcolm Butler’s interception of Lamar Jackson after the Ravens picked up their initial first down of the game led to a Stephen Gostkowski field goal.
Tannehill’s 35-yard pass and run by tight end Aaron Firkser set up Gostkowski’s 45-yard field goal.
The Titans’ defense sacked Jackson four times in the first half.
Tannehill completed 9-of-13 passes in the first half for 100 yards. Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 2,000 yards in the regular season, was held to just 18 yards on 10 carries.
Jackson led the Ravens through the air and on the ground in the first half. He completed 7-of-11 passes for 79 yards and rushed for 57 yards on seven carries.
1 of 23
Tennessee Titans fan Rich Rolon arrives at Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Hannah Long takes a picture of friends outside Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Parker Nordstron, left, and Marshall Millikin arrive at Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
A Tennessee Titans fan wears a Derrick Henry jersey before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans fans watch as players warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
A Tennessee Titans fan watches as players warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talk before an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) takes the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) calls a play in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball past Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs 48 yards for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown on a 48-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans fan Rich Rolon arrives at Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Hannah Long takes a picture of friends outside Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Parker Nordstron, left, and Marshall Millikin arrive at Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Players warm up in Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Fans sit among cardboard cutouts before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
A Tennessee Titans fan wears a Derrick Henry jersey before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans fans watch as players warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
A Tennessee Titans fan watches as players warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talk before an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) takes the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Helicopters fly over Nissan Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill passes against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a catch as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) calls a play in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball past Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) for a 7-yard loss in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs 48 yards for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown on a 48-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski
Tennessee Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones (90) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.