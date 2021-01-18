KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple sources have reported that the University of Tennessee has fired Jeremy Pruitt as its head football coach.
Pruitt compiled at 16-19 record in three seasons as head coach at Tennessee.
The dismissal was reported first by Yahoo Sports national college football reporter Pete Thamel.
Sources: Tennessee will be parting ways with coach Jeremy Pruitt today. AD Phil Fulmer's future will also be addressed.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2021
Tennessee is amid an internal investigation into alleged recruiting issues that led to Pruitt’s fate. Pruitt is expected to be fired for cause because of the investigation. The investigation came to light on the day of the Vols’ final football game this season against Texas A&M.
Pruitt’s buyout is more than $12 million if he is dismissed without cause.
WBIR-TV, the NBC affiliate in Knoxville, reports a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. CST to discuss the firing.
The Associated Press reports Chancellor Donde Plowman, athletic director Phillip Fulmer and university President Randy Boyd will be at the news conference.
Per UT, The University of Tennessee will conduct a press conference today at 3 p.m. today "to address leadership changes related to its football program." #Vols— Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) January 18, 2021
WBIR reports that Phillip Fulmer has decided to retire as athletics director.
Fulmer was hired as athletics director on Dec. 1, 2017, after a botched coaching search led to the dismissal of athletics director John Currie. Fulmer hired Pruitt as the school’s 26th football coach six days later to replace Butch Jones.
Pruitt's 2020 team was ranked No. 12 in the nation after winning games at South Carolina and Missouri to open the season. The Vols then lost six straight games before defeating Vanderbilt on Dec. 12. Tennessee lost its final game at home to Texas A&M to finish 3-7.
Tennessee had high hopes for the 2020 season after winning the Gator Bowl 23-22 against Indiana to close the season at 8-5. The Vols had won five straight games to end the regular season.
Pruitt was hired at Tennessee after working two seasons as defensive coordinator at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win a national championship. He was also defensive coordinator in 2013 for the Florida State team that won the national championship.
Fulmer was previously head coach at Tennessee for 17 seasons, posting a 152-52 record and winning a national championship after the 1998 season.
He was hired in June 2017 as a special advisor for community, athletics and university relations before being named Director of Athletics. He was promoted to Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics in 2019.
