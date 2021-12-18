NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fans of the Nashville Predators will have to wait until after Christmas to see them retake the ice due to COVID.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that their next three games have been postponed. The Preds were scheduled to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, and Florida Panthers on Thursday.

There are eight players and the entire coaching staff in COVID protocol at this time.

Milwaukee coaches to be being bench for tonight’s Predators’ game The Nashville Predators announced Milwaukee head coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Scott Ford will be behind the Predators’ bench after Nashville’s coaching staff entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The National Hockey League said they are reviewing and revising its regular schedule.