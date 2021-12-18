NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fans of the Nashville Predators will have to wait until after Christmas to see them retake the ice due to COVID.
The team announced on Saturday afternoon that their next three games have been postponed. The Preds were scheduled to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, and Florida Panthers on Thursday.
There are eight players and the entire coaching staff in COVID protocol at this time.
The Nashville Predators announced Milwaukee head coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Scott Ford will be behind the Predators’ bench after Nashville’s coaching staff entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
The National Hockey League said they are reviewing and revising its regular schedule.
The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak amon…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.