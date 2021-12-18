Nashville Predators logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fans of the Nashville Predators will have to wait until after Christmas to see them retake the ice due to COVID.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that their next three games have been postponed. The Preds were scheduled to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, and Florida Panthers on Thursday.

There are eight players and the entire coaching staff in COVID protocol at this time.

The National Hockey League said they are reviewing and revising its regular schedule.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.