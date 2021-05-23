NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators tried to even up their series today against Carolina.
Took them double overtime to get the first win in game three.
Preds did not waste any time, scoring their first goal 57 seconds into the game. Carolina found the spot to sneak in and tie with Nashville at the end of the first period.
In the second, it looks a lot like the first. Preds getting in the net early on before Carolina answering later in the second, tying the game yet again.
Carolina hops in the lead momentarily, leading Nashville 3-2 in the third.
Just three minutes later, on a power play, the Preds tie it up, 3’s all around.
Going into overtime, no points to be seen leading into double OT.
