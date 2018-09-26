Tolvanen watch ends with Predators signing 18-year-old Finn

Eeli Tolvanen, left, and David Poile discuss Thursday's signing of Tolvanen by the Nashville Predators. (WSMV)

The Nashville Predators have assigned forward Eeli Tolvanen to the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals.

The team also released defenseman Brian Cooper from his professional tryout contract and intends to send him to Milwaukee’s training camp.

The moves come after Tuesday night’s preseason game loss to Carolina at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators’ training camp roster is now at 26 players – 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.

Nashville plays its final preseason game on Sunday at Carolina before opening the regular season on Oct. 4 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Tolvanen, 19, signed with the Predators last spring and played in three regular season games.

