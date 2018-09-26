The Nashville Predators have assigned forward Eeli Tolvanen to the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals.
Eeli Tolvanen was selected by the Predators in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. (6/25/18)
The team also released defenseman Brian Cooper from his professional tryout contract and intends to send him to Milwaukee’s training camp.
The moves come after Tuesday night’s preseason game loss to Carolina at Bridgestone Arena.
The Predators’ training camp roster is now at 26 players – 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies.
Nashville plays its final preseason game on Sunday at Carolina before opening the regular season on Oct. 4 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.
Tolvanen, 19, signed with the Predators last spring and played in three regular season games.
